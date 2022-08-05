Lebanon's president vows justice for Beirut port victims

Xinhua) 09:09, August 05, 2022

BEIRUT, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Thursday reiterated his commitment to achieving justice for the victims of the explosions that rocked the Beirut port in 2020.

"I assure the families of the victims that I am committed to achieving justice by revealing the complete truth through an impartial judicial process away from any fraud, discretion or injustice, to hold accountable all those who are involved, because no one is above the law," Aoun said on the second anniversary of the tragic explosions.

For his part, Prime Minister Najib Mikati said he wishes that the souls of the victims rest in peace and the hearts of their loved ones be soothed.

"We will not reach justice without punishing the criminals ... There will be no resurrection for Lebanon without complete justice, no matter how long it takes," he said.

The families of the port blasts' victims held on Thursday a march in memory of their lost loved ones, demanding authorities continue investigations into the blasts.

The Beirut port was rocked by two big explosions on Aug. 4, 2020, killing over 200 people and wounding more than 6,000 others. The blasts destroyed a big part of the city and had negative repercussions on the country's economy.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)