In pics: daily life in Prague, Czech Republic
(Xinhua) 10:30, November 20, 2022
This photo shows the snow-covered Legion Bridge in Prague, the Czech Republic, Nov. 19, 2022. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)
People play with snow at a park in Prague, the Czech Republic, Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Deng Yaomin)
People walk on the Charles Bridge after snow in Prague, the Czech Republic, Nov. 19, 2022. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)
This photo shows the snow-covered Prague Castle in Prague, the Czech Republic, Nov. 19, 2022. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)
