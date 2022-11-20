We Are China

In pics: daily life in Prague, Czech Republic

Xinhua) 10:30, November 20, 2022

This photo shows the snow-covered Legion Bridge in Prague, the Czech Republic, Nov. 19, 2022. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

People play with snow at a park in Prague, the Czech Republic, Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Deng Yaomin)

People play with snow at a park in Prague, the Czech Republic, Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Deng Yaomin)

People walk on the Charles Bridge after snow in Prague, the Czech Republic, Nov. 19, 2022. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

This photo shows the snow-covered Prague Castle in Prague, the Czech Republic, Nov. 19, 2022. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Sheng Chuyi)