A glimpse into construction of super bridge in the clouds in SW China
(People's Daily Online) 16:07, November 17, 2022
Construction workers from China Railway No. 4 Engineering Group Co., Ltd. are building a super bridge high in the clouds for the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway connecting southwest China's Chongqing Municipality and Kunming city, southwest China's Yunnan Province.
The bridge over Tuojiang River in Luzhou city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, is 2,613.3 meters in length. Its main pylon, the first double-column V-shaped bridge tower in China, is 113.2 meters tall.
With a design speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the bridge's main span adopts 488 meters of cable-stiffened continuous rigid beam, making it the continuous beam bridge with the longest span of the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway.
