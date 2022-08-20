Longli River bridge joined together in SW China's Guizhou
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 19, 2022 shows the construction site of the Longli River bridge in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The 1,260-meter-long bridge was joined together on Friday. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
