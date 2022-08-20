Longli River bridge joined together in SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 09:25, August 20, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 19, 2022 shows the construction site of the Longli River bridge in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The 1,260-meter-long bridge was joined together on Friday. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

The construction site of the Longli River bridge is reflected in a pool of a hotel in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 19, 2022. The 1,260-meter-long bridge was joined together on Friday. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Aerial panorama photo taken on Aug. 19, 2022 shows the construction site of the Longli River bridge in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The 1,260-meter-long bridge was joined together on Friday. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Constructors work at the construction site of the Longli River bridge in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 19, 2022. The 1,260-meter-long bridge was joined together on Friday. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Photo taken on Aug. 19, 2022 shows the construction site of the Longli River bridge in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The 1,260-meter-long bridge was joined together on Friday. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Constructors work at the construction site of the Longli River bridge in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 19, 2022. The 1,260-meter-long bridge was joined together on Friday. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A constructor works at the construction site of the Longli River bridge in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 19, 2022. The 1,260-meter-long bridge was joined together on Friday. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

