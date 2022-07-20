We Are China

Aerial view of Jinzhai bridge across Meishan Reservoir in Anhui

Ecns.cn) 10:29, July 20, 2022

Aerial view shows picturesque scenery of Jintao bridge across the Meishan Reservoir in Jinzhai County of Lu'an city, east China's Anhui Province, July 8, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Wentu)

Aerial view shows picturesque scenery of Jintao bridge across the Meishan Reservoir in Jinzhai County of Lu'an city, east China's Anhui Province, July 8, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Wentu)

Aerial view shows picturesque scenery of Jintao bridge across the Meishan Reservoir in Jinzhai County of Lu'an city, east China's Anhui Province, July 8, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Wentu)

Aerial view shows picturesque scenery of Jintao bridge across the Meishan Reservoir in Jinzhai County of Lu'an city, east China's Anhui Province, July 8, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Wentu)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)