Wujiang grand bridge in SW China's Guizhou completes closure

Xinhua) 08:21, August 16, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 15, 2022 shows the construction site for the closure of Wujiang grand bridge, a main project of the expressway linking Dejiang and Yuqing, in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

