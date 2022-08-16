Wujiang grand bridge in SW China's Guizhou completes closure
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 15, 2022 shows the construction site for the closure of Wujiang grand bridge, a main project of the expressway linking Dejiang and Yuqing, in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Photos
