Cable replacement work underway on Xiling Yangtze River bridge

Ecns.cn) 16:36, July 20, 2022

Replacement work of 280 cables on Xiling Yangtze River bridge is underway in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, July 19, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Wei)

The 18-meter wide bridge, with a main span of 900 meters, opened to traffic on August 10, 1996.

