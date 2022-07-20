Cable replacement work underway on Xiling Yangtze River bridge
Replacement work of 280 cables on Xiling Yangtze River bridge is underway in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, July 19, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Wei)
The 18-meter wide bridge, with a main span of 900 meters, opened to traffic on August 10, 1996.
