Box girder installation on Shenzhen-Zhongshan bridge completed
(Ecns.cn) 14:11, October 09, 2022
The 155th box girder with a total length of 60 meters is successfully installed on the Shenzhen-Zhongshan bridge, a part of Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
All concrete box girders were installed on the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Bridge construction site on Saturday.
