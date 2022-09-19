Home>>
How this bridge's main beam was transported, installed
(People's Daily App) 10:29, September 19, 2022
You might have seen some photos of a high-speed railway construction site.
This is how a beam is transported to the site and how it is installed. A Douyin user in Baoding, Hebei Province, happened to shoot the process this week.
