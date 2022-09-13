Boats build bridge

(People's Daily App) 16:18, September 13, 2022

Wooden boats connect the Guangji footbridge across the Hanjiang River in Chaozhou, Guangdong Province. They are connected in the morning and then disconnected in the evening to allow river traffic to pass through.

