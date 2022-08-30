Lyuzhijiang Bridge opens to traffic

(People's Daily App) 13:52, August 30, 2022

As the first ever single-tower, single-span suspension bridge in the world, the Lyuzhijiang Bridge, part of the Yuxi-Chuxiong expressway, officially opened to traffic on Friday in Yunnan Province.

(Produced by Zou Wanying and Cheng Ming)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)