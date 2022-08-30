Home>>
Lyuzhijiang Bridge opens to traffic
(People's Daily App) 13:52, August 30, 2022
As the first ever single-tower, single-span suspension bridge in the world, the Lyuzhijiang Bridge, part of the Yuxi-Chuxiong expressway, officially opened to traffic on Friday in Yunnan Province.
(Produced by Zou Wanying and Cheng Ming)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Longli River bridge joined together in SW China's Guizhou
- Wujiang grand bridge in SW China's Guizhou completes closure
- Croatia's Chinese-built Peljesac Bridge opens for transport
- Cable replacement work underway on Xiling Yangtze River bridge
- Aerial view of Jinzhai bridge across Meishan Reservoir in Anhui
- Zishui bridge along Changde-Yiyang-Changsha railway under construction
- Grand bridge connecting old, new town of Jinyang opens to traffic
- Ten thousand-ton bridge completes 'air swivel'
- Duohua super major bridge under construction in SW China's Guizhou
- Shenzhen-Zhongshan link under construction in S China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.