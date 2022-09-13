12-kilometer Xiang'an Bridge in China's Fujian completes closure
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 12, 2022 shows the Xiang'an Bridge after closure in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. This 12-kilometer highway bridge, which consists of a 4.5-kilometer section across the sea, has a designed passing speed of 80 kilometers per hour upon completion. (Photo by Zeng Demeng/Xinhua)
Photo taken on Sept. 12, 2022 shows the construction site of the Xiang'an Bridge during its closure in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. The bridge finished its final stage for closure on Monday. This 12-kilometer highway bridge, which consists of a 4.5-kilometer section across the sea, has a designed passing speed of 80 kilometers per hour upon completion. (Xinhua)
Photos
