Railway bridge spans Wujiang River in Guizhou

(People's Daily App) 14:04, September 20, 2022

Workers make headway in closing the arch for the Wujiang River railway bridge in Guizhou Province. Upon completion, the bridge will span across Wujiang River like a red rainbow.

(Produced by Zhu Yaze and Cheng Ming)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)