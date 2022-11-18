We Are China

Scenery of Tongli ancient town in Suzhou

Ecns.cn) 15:59, November 18, 2022

Tourists take a sightseeing boat in Tongli ancient town in Wujiang district of Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 17, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

Built in the Song Dynasty (960-1279), Tongli is famous for its canals, stone bridges and well preserved ancient architectures.

Aerial view of Tongli ancient town in Wujiang district of Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 17, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

Aerial view of Tongli ancient town in Wujiang district of Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 17, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

A tourist visits Tongli ancient town in Wujiang district of Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 17, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

A view of Tongli ancient town in Wujiang district of Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 17, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

Tourists visit Tongli ancient town in Wujiang district of Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 17, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

A view of Tongli ancient town in Wujiang district of Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 17, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)