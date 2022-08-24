Home>>
Life along the canals of historic Suzhou
(People's Daily App) 16:01, August 24, 2022
What is it like to live in Suzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province? Take a boat, pick wild vegetables and cast a net to catch crabs. Ping, a social media influencer, lives a relaxing life in Suzhou every day. She never gets tired of showing off local food and tourist spots in her videos.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
