Life along the canals of historic Suzhou

(People's Daily App) 16:01, August 24, 2022

What is it like to live in Suzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province? Take a boat, pick wild vegetables and cast a net to catch crabs. Ping, a social media influencer, lives a relaxing life in Suzhou every day. She never gets tired of showing off local food and tourist spots in her videos.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)