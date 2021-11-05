Home>>
Hair embroidery: marvelous Eastern artform made from hair
November 05, 2021
Hair embroidery is made using hair, which neither wears over time nor fades in color. As both an ancient and precious folk handicraft, the handiwork used in hair embroidery is elegant and exquisite, the artform having since been selected for entry into the list of State-level Intangible Cultural Heritage. Hair embroidery is made through a combination of painting and embroidery techniques, often being included in national collections of precious artifacts or presented as gifts during diplomatic occasions. With its unique characteristics, hair embroidery has been heralded as a “marvelous Eastern artform.”
