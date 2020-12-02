Upgraded community elderly care center ensures quality service in Suzhou

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 1, 2020 shows staff members organizing outdoor activities for seniors at a community elderly care center at the Suzhou Industrial Park in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. The elderly care center recently welcomed its clients back upon completion of a two-year renovation project that had fundamentally upgraded this facility from an ordinary nursing home. A professional management and operation team was also introduced to ensure quality services to the senior people living there. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)