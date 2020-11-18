Constructors adopt "smart worksite" system to ensure safety in E China

Engineers of the First Company of the China Construction Third Engineering Bureau supervise a worksite over a digital project platform in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 17, 2020. Constructors of the Jinling Zhonghuan construction project have recently adopted a "smart worksite" application system that integrates computing technologies and the Internet of Things to ensure worksite safety, and to enhance managerial efficiency. The system comprises a digital project platform, a face recognition system, a personal location system, and an environmental monitoring system. (Xinhua/Li Bo)