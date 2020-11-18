Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Constructors adopt "smart worksite" system to ensure safety in E China

(Xinhua)    08:54, November 18, 2020

Engineers of the First Company of the China Construction Third Engineering Bureau supervise a worksite over a digital project platform in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 17, 2020. Constructors of the Jinling Zhonghuan construction project have recently adopted a "smart worksite" application system that integrates computing technologies and the Internet of Things to ensure worksite safety, and to enhance managerial efficiency. The system comprises a digital project platform, a face recognition system, a personal location system, and an environmental monitoring system. (Xinhua/Li Bo)


【1】【2】【3】【4】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York