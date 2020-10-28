Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Oct 28, 2020
First direct flight route links Lhasa, Nanjing

(Xinhua)    08:57, October 28, 2020

NANJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- The city of Nanjing in east China's Jiangsu Province on Tuesday launched its first direct flight route to Lhasa of Tibet Autonomous Region in southwest China.

The first flight took off from Nanjing Lukou International Airport at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday for Lhasa.

The flights will be operated by Tibet Airlines every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday in the winter and spring flight season, with the current such season lasting from October 25, 2020 to March 27, 2021.

The route will serve as an air bridge for the exchange of personnel and materials between Jiangsu and Tibet, further promoting the complementary advantages and mutual benefits between the two regions, said Wang Zhizhong, a provincial government official.

