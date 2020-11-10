CBA Roundup: Liaoning beats Guangzhou, Jiangsu edges Tianjin

Cong Mingchen (L) of Liaoning Flying Leopards claps hands with teammates Zhao Jiwei during the 10th round match between Liaoning Flying Leopards and Guangzhou Loong Lions at the 2020-2021 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 9, 2020. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

ZHUJI, China, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Liaoning Flying Leopards overwhelmed the Guangzhou Loong Lions 117-82, the Zhejiang Lions defeated the Shenzhen Kaisa 106-104 while the Jiangsu Dragons survived a late scare to edge the Tianjin Pioneers 108-105 for their third win of the 2020-21 Chinese Basketball Association(CBA) season here on Monday.

Following the win, Liaoning kept hold of the second place in the league's standings, while Guangzhou dropped to 11th. Cong Mingchen scored a game-high 33 points including 10 three-pointers for Liaoning, while O.J. Mayo added 21 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Liaoning opened up a 7-0 lead and never looked back, thanks to the strong scoring from Mayo and Cong. Guo Shiqiang, former coach of Liaoning, couldn't lead Guangzhou to a comeback.

Tianjin had a solid 15-3 start but Jiangsu rounded into form and closed the gap with Sun Xin scoring seven points in a row. The score seesawed before Tianjin entered the break with a slender 53-51 lead.

In the second half, the two sides traded punches but Tianjin used the foul strategy well, as Shi made all his free throws to help Jiangsu clinch the win 108-105.

Tianjin coach Liu Tie criticized his team's defense, while Shi Deshuai, who contributed 19 points and eight rebounds, attributed the loss to immaturity at crucial moments.

Zhejiang rallied from the first half deficit to overtake the tide and edge Shenzhen for its 10-game wining streak.