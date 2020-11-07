Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Nov 7, 2020
CBA: Beijing Royal Fighters vs. Xinjiang Flying Tigers

(Xinhua)    13:16, November 07, 2020

(SP)CHINA-ZHUJI-BASKETBALL-CBA LEAGUE-BEIJING ROYAL FIGHTERS VS XINJIANG FLYING TIGERS (CN)

Joseph Young of Beijing Royal Fighters goes up for a basket during the 9th round match between Beijing Royal Fighters and Xinjiang Flying Tigers at the 2020-2021 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 6, 2020. (Xinhua/Sadat)


【1】【2】【3】【4】

