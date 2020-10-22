CBA Roundup: Liaoning moves past Shandong, Xinjiang smashes Royal Fighters

ZHUJI, China, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Liaoning Flying Leopards defeated the Shandong Heroes 110-100 thanks to 29 points from star point guard Guo Ailun, and Xinjiang Flying Tigers routed the Beijing Royal Fighters 123-92 in the 2020-21 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) here on Wednesday.

Liaoning had five players score in double digits. Guo contributed a huge double-double digit with a team-best 29 points and 16 assists. Han Dejun added 22 points.

Shandong's Corperryale Harris got a game-high 43 points. Gao Shiyan, who was on loan to Shandong from Liaoning, scored 27 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals.

The game was tight from the beginning and Liaoning led 30-28 in the first quarter, while Shandong found their rhythm in offense. It ended with Shandong leading 54-52 by the end of the first half.

In the third period, Gao Shiyan's three-pointers at the buzzer helped Shandong end this quarter 87-86. Liaoning's tough defense helped them turn the game back. Liaoning took charge of the game with a 12-4 run.

Five Xinjiang players were in double-digits. Qi Lin, the second-year forward, did far more good than bad and showed his offensive skills with seven points to lift Xinjiang 18-7 in the first quarter.

Wu Yongsheng coming off the bench chipped five straight points and veteran Zeng Lingxu added another shot, extending Xinjiang's lead to 34-16.

Sun Yue once cut down the deficit to 12 for the Royal Fighters, but Xinjiang then responded with a stunning 23-2 run, capped by rookie Ezmet Tursun's easy basket, sending the Xinjiang bench into a frenzy.

Xinjiang finished with 65 percent shooting from the field in the first half and won over 34-9 on rebounds.

Xinjiang then used another 8-0 run after the break to make it 76-35 in the third and put the game out of reach.

Tang Caiyu and Qi Lin each got 24 points for Xinjiang. The elite duo combined for 12 3-pointers while Yu Dehao handed over 14 assists.

In another game on Wednesday, Nanjing Monkey Kings beat Tianjin Pioneers 92-83.