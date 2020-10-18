Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Oct 18, 2020
Shenzhen defeat Sichuan in CBA

(Xinhua)    15:32, October 18, 2020

ZHUJI, Zhejiang Province, China, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhen Aviators defeated the Sichuan Blue Whales 93-83 here on Sunday, winning the first regular season game of the 2020-21 Chinese Basketball Association league (CBA).

Local rising star Yang Linyi of Shenzhen pocketed 24 points, plus seven rebounds. Gu Quan contributed 19 points and two assists for the Aviators.

Shenzhen led 23-19 in the first quarter and built a two-digit advantage halfway through the second period. Although Sichuan had a 6-0 run before the half-time break, the 2015-16 CBA winners trailed 36-49 by the end of the the first half.

Sichuan, who fielded a line-up comprising only Chinese players, found few ways of narrowing the gap in the second half. Shenzhen had a 20-point advantage midway through of the fourth quarter.

With 01:07 left on the clock, Yang took the game beyond Sichuan's reach with an easy lay-up.

