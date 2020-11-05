Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 5, 2020
CBA: Beijing Ducks vs. Sichuan Blue Whales

(Xinhua)    15:06, November 05, 2020

Yuan Tangwen (R) of Sichuan Blue Whales competes during the 9th round match between Beijing Ducks and Sichuan Blue Whales at the 2020-2021 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 5, 2020. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】

