Qingdao wins CBA season opener

ZHUJI, China, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Qingdao Eagles beat Jiangsu Dragons on Saturday, winning the first game of the 2020-21 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league.

Qingdao shooter Zhang Chengyu had a game-best 28 points, including 18 in the first half. Young center Liu Chuanxing contributed 11 rebounds.

Jiangsu pivot Wu Guanxi injured his left ankle in the opening quarter, and Qingdao started to take advantage of the paint. The two teams had a tight first quarter, which ended with Jiangsu leading 25-23.

The second quarter saw a more efficient Qingdao. Zhang led the team to make straight baskets, helping his team wrap up the first half with a seven-point advantage.

Jiangsu tried to fight back in the third quarter, only to see Qingdao keep attacking the rim. Qingdao broadened the gap to more than 10 points in the latter half of the final quarter and sealed the victory soon afterward.

Qingdao veteran shooter Zhao Tailong, who had eight points, fell down and injured his back in the third quarter.

Former Chinese national team head coach, Li Nan screwed up his debut show as a CBA team's head coach with Jiangsu.

Jiangsu guard Huang Rongqi had 22 points. Forward Zheng Qilong added 20.