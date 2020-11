Aerial photo taken on Nov. 9, 2020 shows the construction site of the Longzhen train depot of Guangzhou Metro Line 18 in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. Shaped like a guitar, the Longzhen train depot takes up an area of 210,000 square meters. When it is finished, the facility will function as a maintenance center for trains of Guangzhou Metro Line 18, a subway line which is also under construction with a maximum designed speed of 160 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)