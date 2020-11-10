In pics: Intelligent Industry and Information Technology exhibition area at CIIE

A visitor interacts with a bionic android from EXROBOTS at the Intelligent Industry and Information Technology exhibition area during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 9, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)
2020 “Chinese Characters and Me” Speech Contest for Interna…
Xi expounds on CPC proposals for China's new development pl…
Vlog: Emily's bite of CIIE
Xi stresses building high-quality Sichuan-Tibet Railway
A glance at drafting process of CPC proposals for China's n…