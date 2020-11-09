Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Nov 9, 2020
3rd CIIE embraces new entrants

(Xinhua)    09:43, November 09, 2020

A staff member shows samples using common paper (R) and paper made by Epson's PaperLab recycling system at the booth of Epson at the Intelligent Industry and Information Technology exhibition area during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2020. The third CIIE is embracing new entrants, with nearly 50 Fortune 500 and industry-leading companies participating for the first time this year. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)


