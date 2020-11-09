3rd CIIE embraces new entrants

A staff member shows samples using common paper (R) and paper made by Epson's PaperLab recycling system at the booth of Epson at the Intelligent Industry and Information Technology exhibition area during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2020. The third CIIE is embracing new entrants, with nearly 50 Fortune 500 and industry-leading companies participating for the first time this year. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)