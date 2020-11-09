Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Nov 9, 2020
Staff members of different occupations stick to their posts during 3rd CIIE

(Xinhua)    08:50, November 09, 2020

Volunteer Tang Shanshan (C) provides help for an Egyptian reporter during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2020. Staff members of different occupations stick to their posts during the 3rd CIIE to ensure the smooth progress of all links. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)


