CIIE serves as platform for cultural communication

Visitors view Iranian handicrafts at the Consumer Goods exhibition area during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 8, 2020. The CIIE serves as a platform not only for business opportunities, but also for cultural communication home and abroad. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)
