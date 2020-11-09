Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Nov 9, 2020
CIIE serves as platform for cultural communication

(Xinhua)    09:17, November 09, 2020

Visitors view Iranian handicrafts at the Consumer Goods exhibition area during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 8, 2020. The CIIE serves as a platform not only for business opportunities, but also for cultural communication home and abroad. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)


