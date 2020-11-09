Global food, agricultural product companies make CIIE more appetizing

Photo taken on Nov. 7, 2020 shows the exhibition booth of Thai food and agricultural products at the Food and Agricultural Products exhibition area during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China. Global food and agricultural product companies gather at the on-going CIIE, making the exhibition more appetizing. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
