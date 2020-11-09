Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Nov 9, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Global food, agricultural product companies make CIIE more appetizing

(Xinhua)    08:52, November 09, 2020

Photo taken on Nov. 7, 2020 shows the exhibition booth of Thai food and agricultural products at the Food and Agricultural Products exhibition area during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China. Global food and agricultural product companies gather at the on-going CIIE, making the exhibition more appetizing. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】【12】【13】【14】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Full coverage

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York