Boehringer Ingelheim launches stroke care solution at CIIE

SHANGHAI, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- Boehringer Ingelheim, the world's leading pharmaceutical company, has officially launched a set of stroke care total solution and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Chinese Stroke Association in Shanghai at the ongoing 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE).

The solution covers stroke prevention, detection, first aid, diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, prevention of recurrence and disease education.

The company aims to deepen the strategic cooperation in the field of stroke with the association, and will be engaged in training medics in the field of stroke prevention and treatment across the country, with a special training center to be constructed in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

"We hope the construction of the stroke treatment training center in Chengdu will radiate across west China to improve the treatment level of clinicians. We also hope to join hands with more partners to promote standardized stroke diagnosis and treatment procedures, ensuring health for stroke patients and families in China," said Dr. Pavol Dobrocky, head of Human Pharma Boehringer Ingelheim Greater China.

In 2018, at least one in five deaths in China was caused by stroke, accounting for 22.3 percent of the total mortality rate of Chinese residents. There are 13 million stroke patients living with diseases in China, according to a report released by the Chinese Stroke Association in August 2020.

"Due to the wide distribution of high incidence areas of stroke in China and the complexity and diversity of medical systems, the quality and level of stroke treatment services are also uneven. The cooperation between the two sides will help promote the rapid development of stroke disease management in China," said Lu Dehong, deputy president of the association.

Boehringer Ingelheim announced in March this year it would set up its first overseas BI X digital lab in Shanghai. The company also launched an external innovation hub in Shanghai this July.

"China has strategic importance to the company, and we have a long-term commitment to improving health outcomes and addressing unmet medical needs in China," said Felix Gutsche, chairman and CEO of Boehringer Ingelheim Greater China, adding that the company is investing 451 million euros in China over the next five years.

The third CIIE lasts from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai.