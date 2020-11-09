Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Nov 9, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Highlights of 2020 ITTF women's world cup in Weihai

(Xinhua)    16:13, November 09, 2020

(SP)CHINA-WEIHAI-TABLE TENNIS-ITTF-WOMEN'S WORLD CUP (CN)

Sun Yingsha of China returns the ball during the round of 16 match between Sun Yingsha of China and Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico at the 2020 ITTF women's world cup in Weihai, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 9, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】【12】【13】【14】【15】【16】【17】【18】【19】【20】【21】【22】【23】【24】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York