Liang Jingkun wins men's singles at China's table tennis Olympic practice test

Liang Jingkun waits teammate Wang Chuqin to serve during their men's singles final of the Chinese table tennis team practice test for the Tokyo Olympic Games, in Lingshui County, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 14, 2020. (Photo by Bian Yuxiang/Xinhua)

Liang Jingkun defeated Wang Chuqin 4-2 in the final of the men's singles at the Chinese table tennis team practice test for the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Friday.

"We both had a strong desire to win the match. I was a bit more decisive with the big shots and lucky to get a few net points," said the 24-year-old Liang.

Liang who joined in the Chinese national team in 2012, is the men's singles champion from the 2019 Portugal World Table Tennis Challenge. The 20-year-old Wang is a rising star in the Chinese national team, and currently 12th in the men's singles world rankings.

The Olympic practice test will run until August 21, with women's and men's team titles on offer.