Firefighters stick to posts despite severe cold in Mohe, NE China

(Xinhua)    17:29, November 09, 2020

Fire fighters clean the snow outside the fire station in Beiji Village of Mohe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 7, 2020. Fire fighters stick to their posts in spite of the severe cold in Mohe. (Photo by Zhang Tao/Xinhua)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】【12】

