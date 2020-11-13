Xi inspects east China's Jiangsu Province

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, inspects local efforts in improving the overall environment along the shoreline of the Yangtze River, as well as the enforcement of fishing ban policies, at a riverside district in the city of Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 12, 2020. Xi on Thursday arrived in Jiangsu for inspection after attending a grand gathering to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the development and opening-up of Shanghai's Pudong. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

NANJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Thursday arrived in east China's Jiangsu Province for inspection.

The inspection tour came after Xi attended a grand gathering to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the development and opening-up of Shanghai's Pudong.

In the afternoon, Xi first went to a riverside district in the city of Nantong, where he inspected local efforts in improving the overall environment along the shoreline of the Yangtze River, as well as the enforcement of fishing ban policies.

Xi then went to Nantong Museum, where he watched exhibits introducing Zhang Jian, a Chinese industrialist and educator in the late 19th century and early 20th century.

The museum, founded by Zhang in 1905, is the first public museum founded by Chinese.

Xi learned about Zhang's deeds in developing China's domestic industries, education and public welfare undertakings.