Xi to attend BRICS summit, APEC economic leaders' meeting and G20 summit via video link

(Xinhua)    10:57, November 12, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 12th BRICS summit, the 27th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting and the 15th Group of 20 (G20) summit in the following two weeks in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the announcement here on Thursday.

According to Hua, Xi will attend the BRICS summit on Nov. 17 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He will attend the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting on Nov. 20 at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. He will attend the G20 summit, to be held from Nov. 21 to 22, at the invitation of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

All the above meetings will be held via video link, Hua said.

BRICS is the acronym for an emerging-market bloc that groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

