Xi's SCO speech illustrates China's commitment to multilateralism, regional stability, experts say

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the 20th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) via video link in Beijing, capital of China, on Nov. 10, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's important speech at the 20th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) via video link illustrates China's commitment to practicing multilateralism and achieving mutually beneficial and win-win development, experts have said.

Highlighting the principle of consultation and collaboration for shared benefits, Xi called for addressing global issues through consultation, building the governance system with joint efforts and enabling people from all countries to share the benefits of development.

Xi's speech has conveyed confidence and pointed out the direction for the development of the SCO in the post-epidemic era, Bauzhan Mukanov, an expert from Kazakhstan's Social Projects Foundation said.

Noting that the SCO countries have helped each other and deepened practical cooperation amid the grim test of the COVID-19 pandemic, the expert said that the SCO operation has exemplified multilateral development.

During his speech, Xi said that history has proven and will continue to prove that good neighborliness and friendship will prevail over a beggar-thy-neighbor approach, mutually beneficial cooperation is certain to replace zero-sum game, and multilateralism will win over unilateralism.

Asanga Abeyagoonasekera, founding director general of the Institute of National Security Studies of Sri Lanka, said that Xi's call for multilateralism at a time of uncertainty and deepening polarization around the world is important.

In his speech, Xi also called for joint efforts to build communities of health, security, development and cultural exchanges for "us all."

Professor Tursunali Kuziev at the Uzbekistan State University of World Languages said that the proposals have very important and practical significance for promoting the development of regional countries and building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Avtandil Otinashvili, chief editor of Georgian Newsday Information Agency, said that Xi's speech fully shows China's sincere desire to promote mutually beneficial and win-win international cooperation.

Xi's call to step up anti-epidemic cooperation and build a community of health for all reflects the aspiration of people of all countries to unite to fight the pandemic and stick together through thick and thin, which serves the common interests of the international community and will strongly promote countries worldwide to work together to defeat the pandemic, Otinashvili said.

Professor Omar Farooq Zain, chairman of the Department of International Relations at Pakistan's Bahauddin Zakariya University, said that it is really "a sad fact" that the pandemic -- a challenge that is like once in a century -- was politicized for selfishness.

The alignment of the SCO countries' development strategies and the Belt and Road Initiative can provide a long-lasting and sustainable way of development and economic recovery amid the pandemic and in the post-pandemic era, he added.