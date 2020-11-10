Xi sends congratulatory letter to int'l forum on science, technology and innovation

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a congratulatory letter to the opening of the first conference of the International Forum on Science, Technology and Innovation (ISTIF) of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA).

Noting that the world is now facing the COVID-19 pandemic and other various challenges, he said China stands ready to work with countries worldwide to strengthen scientific and technological innovation and cooperation, and push for more open, inclusive and mutually beneficial international exchanges in the area, so as to contribute to promoting the global economic recovery and safeguarding people's health.

A new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation is on the upswing in today's world, bringing about profound changes to human development and offering a new path for solving and responding to difficulties and challenges for global development, Xi said.

Science and technology should benefit all mankind, Xi said, adding that the ISTIF, jointly hosted by the BFA and the Macao Special Administrative Region government, will provide an important platform for global exchanges and cooperation on scientific and technological innovation.

Xi also voice hope that under the theme of "Innovation Empowers Sustainable Development," the forum will pool wisdom, enhance consensus and promote cooperation so as to make scientific and technological innovation better benefit people of all countries.