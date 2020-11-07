Xi's keynote speech at opening ceremony of 3rd China International Import Expo published

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- A keynote speech made by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony of the third China International Import Expo has been published.
Xi delivered the speech via video at the event held in Shanghai on Nov. 4.
The booklet, published by the People's Publishing House, is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.
