Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping's message to Chinese journalists

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- Nov. 8 marks China's Journalists' Day. President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has on many occasions expressed his expectations for journalists. The following are some highlights of the quotes:

-- Journalists should be encouraged to better communicate the Party's ideas and policies to the public, record the changes of the times, promote social progress, and uphold fairness and justice.

-- Those working on public communication should absorb new learning, get to know new areas, broaden their horizons, improve their comprehensive skills, and conduct more field research. They should have the will to get down to the grassroots, and improve their ability to observe clearly, to think profoundly and to write powerfully.

-- The results of the information revolution should be used to build an integrated all-media communication framework at a faster rate.

-- We should improve foreign-oriented communication through trying methods with new concepts, domains and expressions that are understood by both China and the rest of the world, telling the true story of our country and making our voice heard. Enditem