COVID-19 highlights importance of SCO cooperation: blue book

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- The raging COVID-19 pandemic across the globe is indicative of the importance of building the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) community with a shared future to safeguard regional peace and stability, said a blue book released on Monday.

Compiled by the China Center for SCO Studies under the China Institute of International Studies, the blue book looks at achievements in building the SCO community with a shared future. It examines existing problems, as well as opportunities and challenges ahead from multiple perspectives, including politics, security, the economy, and people-to-people exchanges.

The blue book was released online. Titled "Building the SCO Community with a Shared Future: Opportunities and Challenges 2020," the book is the third of its kind.

The 20th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO will be hosted on Tuesday via video link by Russia, which holds the rotating SCO presidency this year.