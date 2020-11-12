Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 12, 2020
Xi attends celebration of 30th anniversary of Pudong's development, opening-up

(Xinhua)    13:49, November 12, 2020

SHANGHAI, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday attended a grand gathering that celebrates the 30th anniversary of the development and opening-up of Shanghai's Pudong.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered an important speech at the event.

Efforts should be made to make Pudong a pioneer of reform and opening up at a higher level and a vanguard in fully building a modern socialist country, Xi said.

Pudong should also strive to become an example that highlights the Chinese people's confidence in the path, theory, system, and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics, he said.

