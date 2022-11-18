We Are China

China's Changde boasts great area of wetlands

Xinhua) 08:52, November 18, 2022

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 12, 2022 shows a view of the Baimahu cultural park and its surrounding area in Changde, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Accredited by the Ramsar Convention as an international wetland city in 2018, Changde boasts a total area of 190,890 hectares of wetlands.

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 12, 2022 shows a view of the Baimahu cultural park and its surrounding area in Changde, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

People jog at a holiday resort in Changde, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 11, 2022 shows a view of the Maoli Lake national wetland park in Changde, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Cheng Ji'an)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 12, 2022 shows a night view of the Yinyuan river and its surrounding area in Changde, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

This photo taken on Nov. 11, 2022 shows a view of the Cenhuai national wetland park in Changde, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 12, 2022 shows a view of the Baimahu cultural park in Changde, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Falcated ducks fly over the West Dongting Lake national nature reserve in Changde, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 11, 2022 shows a view of the Cenhuai national wetland park in Changde, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 11, 2022 shows a view of the Maoli Lake national wetland park in Changde, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Cheng Ji'an)

