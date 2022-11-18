We Are China

People enjoy life by bank of Dianchi Lake in Kunming, SW China

Xinhua) 17:00, November 18, 2022

People feed black-headed gulls by the bank of Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

People enjoy themselves by the bank of Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

A woman feeds black-headed gulls by the bank of Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

A couple take photos with black-headed gulls as the background by the bank of Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

People enjoy themselves by the bank of Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

A livestreamer is seen by the bank of Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

A kid feeds black-headed gulls by the bank of Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)