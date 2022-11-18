People enjoy life by bank of Dianchi Lake in Kunming, SW China
People feed black-headed gulls by the bank of Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
People enjoy themselves by the bank of Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
A woman feeds black-headed gulls by the bank of Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
A couple take photos with black-headed gulls as the background by the bank of Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
People enjoy themselves by the bank of Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
A livestreamer is seen by the bank of Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
A kid feeds black-headed gulls by the bank of Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
Photos
