Red-billed gulls enjoy Kunming winter
(Ecns.cn) 16:10, January 06, 2022
Red-billed gulls fly above the bank of Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)
The migratory red-billed gulls are widely seen in southeast China's coastal regions and migrate to Kunming for hibernation in winter days.
