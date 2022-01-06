We Are China

Red-billed gulls enjoy Kunming winter

Ecns.cn) 16:10, January 06, 2022

Red-billed gulls fly above the bank of Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

The migratory red-billed gulls are widely seen in southeast China's coastal regions and migrate to Kunming for hibernation in winter days.

