Hundreds of mosaicultures to greet UN biodiversity meeting placed in China's Kunming

Ecns.cn) 16:49, September 30, 2021

Hundreds of mosaicultures set to greet the upcoming 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) appeal to tourists in Kunming, capital city of southwest China's Yunnan Province. (China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

The COP15 will be convened in two parts this year and next year in Kunming. The first part, including an official opening and a high-level segment, will take place both online and offline from Oct. 11 to 15.

