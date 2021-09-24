COP15 will be a landmark meeting on biodiversity protection: official

Xinhua) 09:37, September 24, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- The 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) will be a milestone, as it will produce a blueprint for global biodiversity governance in the next decade, a Chinese official said Thursday.

The meeting, set to kick off in Kunming, the capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Oct. 11, will be held both online and offline, said Ministry of Ecology and Environment official Cui Shuhong at a press conference, adding that the "post-2020 global biodiversity framework" will be reviewed during the event.

In creating the framework for future biodiversity protection, enforcement and safeguard mechanisms should be further improved, said Cui, calling for more support for developing countries in terms of capital, technology and expertise.

A manifesto will be created during the COP15, calling on efforts from all parties to curb the loss of biodiversity and achieve sustainable development, he said.

Themed "Ecological Civilization: Building a Shared Future for All Life on Earth," the COP15 meeting is the first global conference convened by the United Nations on the topic of ecological civilization.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)