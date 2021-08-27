Home>>
50 days countdown to COP15 | The Song of Nature
(Xinhua) 10:14, August 27, 2021
The 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) is 50 days away and we present you this beautiful "song" of nature to remind you that we shall respect, conform to and protect nature.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- Experts focus on biodiversity as COP15 approaches
- China to adhere to green development, advance ecological civilization: position paper
- Female Nobel prize winner calls for immediate action against climate change
- China hopes Copenhagen conference achieve "fair and feasible" results
- Backgrounder: Low-carbon economy
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.