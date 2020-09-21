China to adhere to green development, advance ecological civilization: position paper

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to adhere to green development and advance ecological civilization, reads a document jointly issued by the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment on Monday.

China's position paper for the United Nations Summit on Biodiversity, to be held on Sept. 30, expounded China's experience, achievements and positions on biodiversity conservation from the aspects of ecological civilization philosophy, domestic policy measures, promoting sustainable development, encouraging engagement of the whole society, promoting global biodiversity governance, and strengthening international exchanges and cooperation.

The paper, titled Building a Shared Future for All Life on Earth: China in Action, noted that China will continue to adhere to green development, advance ecological civilization, uphold multilateralism and the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind, actively participate in global biodiversity governance, and contribute Chinese wisdom to achieving global ecological civilization and building a community for all life on earth.

As the incoming presidency of the 15th Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), China will actively prepare for the COP15. It will work with other nations to achieve an ambitious, balanced and pragmatic outcome, as well as build a vibrant, clean and beautiful world, according to the paper.